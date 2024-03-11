European Union, UNDP In Egypt Visit Joint Projects In Sharm El-Sheikh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The EU Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger, the UNDP Egypt Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti, and the Assistant Minister of Environment for Environmental Tourism Hoda El-Shawadfy visited the EU and UNDP funded projects in Sharm El-Sheikh under the joint project“Supporting the COP27 Presidency”.

They explored the solar power plants funded by the European Union in Sharm El-Sheikh. The highlights included a large solar car shed at the Sharm Museum with a total capacity of 280 kW. They also inspected smaller car sheds at the Yacht Marina and the Nature Conservation Sector Building in Sharm City, as well as a rooftop solar power station on the new laboratories building in the Ras Mohamed Protectorate, with a total capacity of 100 kW. These solar power stations were implemented in collaboration with the Industrial Modernization Center, a key partner of the UNDP Egypt“Egypt PV” project. The project also supported the installation of a 1 MW solar power station on the rooftop of the Sharm Convention Center before COP27.

The delegation visited the Sharm International Hospital to observe the newly installed Autoclave Unit for medical waste sterilization. The Autoclave has a capacity of 400 liters and can treat the medical waste generated by the city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The installation of the autoclave unit was carried out in collaboration with the Egyptian Healthcare Authority. The intervention at the Sharm Hospital also included the installation of a 22-kW solar power station to support the model green hospital program promoted by the Healthcare Authority.

They also had the opportunity to explore the Ras Muhammed protected area. The Nabq Marine Research Center, known for its provision of on-reef facilities and services for coral reef research and ecology, has also successfully transitioned to solar energy. This significant achievement is credited to the“Green Sharm” project, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP.

The EU Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger said that the EU-Egypt efforts in the clean energy transition are at their best here in Sharm El-Sheikh. He said that these efforts focus on solar energy, limiting waste incineration, and conserving biodiversity.

The UNDP Egypt Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti said,“This collaborative project in Sharm El-Sheikh is a testament to our shared commitment to working with partners to advance sustainable development, address environmental challenges, and support Egypt's energy transition. We look forward to continuing our partnership towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

This multi-donor-funded project also includes financial contributions from Denmark, Switzerland, the Africa Climate Initiative, and the Rockefeller Foundation.