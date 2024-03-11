Corporate Customers Recognize Entergy For Outstanding Customer Experience

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Edison Electric Institute has named Entergy an Outstanding National Key Accounts Customer Engagement 2023 Award winner.

Hundreds of the nation's leading chain and multi-site businesses, including 7-Eleven, Amazon, Intel, Starbucks, The Home Depot and Walmart, cast votes to recognize electric utilities that are delivering exceptional service to their corporate customers.

“Our corporate customers are increasingly seeking renewables to power their businesses,” said Treena Mason, business center manager at Entergy.“Working directly with these customers, we developed a portfolio of green energy offerings to meeting customers' sustainability needs.”

Our growing portfolio of sustainable energy solutions includes our Entergy Renew digital platform and electric vehicle fleet solutions.

Through Entergy Renew, our corporate customers can subscribe to and benefit from clean, renewable energy resources to reduce their emissions to their desired commitment level.

Through our eMobility platform , we offer corporate customers resources like free consultations to help them calculate the potential cost savings of going electric.

“We are grateful for this recognition from our commercial and industrial customers,” said Mason.“We feel privileged to power life and business for our customers, and we're committed to ongoing enhancements to the customer experience.”

The Entergy service area is home to the largest industrial region in the United States. Our ongoing focus on fostering positive relationships with our customers helps position us as their partner of choice.

To learn about decarbonization solutions available in your region, visit . To learn about our electric mobility offerings, visit .