Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas Fans Clash In Bengaluru Stadium Sparks Outrage, Investigation Underway (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans of popular Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Prabhas caused chaos at a cricket stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in a violent altercation between supporters. A video capturing Allu Arjun fans mocking a Prabhas fan has circulated widely on social media, prompting calls for police intervention.

The quarrel erupted during a cricket match at the K.R. Puram Police Station's grounds, escalating from a dispute among players to a clash involving fans of the two actors. Reports indicate that individuals claiming allegiance to Allu Arjun assaulted a fervent Prabhas supporter, leading to retaliatory actions.

The footage depicts a scene where several men are seen physically attacking another individual. The attackers pressured the victim to chant 'Jai Allu Arjun' to avoid further violence. Upon receiving notification, Bengaluru Police gathered contact details of both the victim and the complainant, instructing KR Puram police station to address the situation accordingly.

The viral video portrays a distressing scene, with the Prabhas fan being subjected to physical violence while being taunted with slogans praising Allu Arjun. The incident has sparked outrage among fans. Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the altercation.