Steam Turbine Market Projected To Reach US$ 35.6 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Steam Turbine Market Report by Exhaust Type (Condensing, Non-Condensing), Capacity (Less than 120 MW, 121-350 MW, 351-750 MW, More than 750 MW), Technology (Steam Cycle, Combined Cycle, Cogeneration), Application (Power Generation, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global steam turbine market size reached US$ 25.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Steam Turbine Industry:

Increasing Demand for Power Generation:

The demand for power generation has been steadily increasing worldwide due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth. Steam turbines play a crucial role in power generation, particularly in thermal power plants, where they convert thermal energy from steam into mechanical energy, which is then converted into electrical energy through generators. This demand is driven by the need for reliable and efficient electricity supply to meet the growing energy needs of various sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and residential consumers. One driving force behind this demand is the shift toward cleaner energy sources. Steam turbines are versatile in their ability to utilize various fuel sources, including coal, natural gas, biomass, and nuclear fuel. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy sources. As a result, there is a growing focus on modernizing existing power plants with more efficient steam turbines or building new ones that utilize cleaner fuels or integrate with renewable energy sources, such as solar or geothermal.

Significant Technological Advancements and Innovations:

Steam turbine technology has undergone significant advancements and innovations in recent years, driving market growth and expanding its applications across various industries. These advancements have focused on improving efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance, making steam turbines more competitive and appealing to end-users. One key area of innovation is the development of advanced materials and coatings that enhance the performance and longevity of steam turbine components. Materials such as nickel-based alloys, ceramic composites, and advanced coatings offer superior resistance to corrosion, erosion, and high temperatures, allowing steam turbines to operate under more demanding conditions with minimal maintenance requirements. This results in higher efficiency, longer service life, and reduced downtime, leading to lower operating costs for end-users.

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Integration:

With increasing concerns about climate change and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves, there is a growing global focus on transitioning toward renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. Steam turbines play a vital role in integrating renewable energy into the grid by providing reliable and flexible backup power to compensate for the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources. One driving force behind the growing focus on renewable energy integration is the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Steam turbines can be used in conjunction with renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power plants, where they provide backup power during periods of low solar radiation or at night when solar energy production is minimal. By integrating steam turbines with renewable energy sources, countries can reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and transition toward a more sustainable and low-carbon energy system.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Arani Power Systems Limited

Doosan Škoda Power

Elliott Company (Ebara Corporation)

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

MAN Energy Solutions SE (Volkswagen AG)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Siemens Energy AG

Toshiba Corporation

Turbine Generator Maintenance Inc. Turbocam Inc

Steam Turbine Market Report Segmentation:

By Exhaust Type:



Condensing Non-Condensing

Condensing dominates the due to its high efficiency in converting steam energy into mechanical work, making it a preferred choice for maximizing power output and minimizing energy losses.

By Capacity:



Less than 120 MW

121-350 MW

351-750 MW More than 750 MW

121-350 MW holds maximum number of shares as it represents a range that is optimal for many industrial and utility-scale applications, offering a balance between efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

By Technology :



Steam Cycle

Combined Cycle Cogeneration

Steam cycle represents the largest segment due to its long-standing history, wide applicability across various industries, and continuous advancements in efficiency and performance.

By Application:



Power Generation

Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas Others

Power generation dominates the market due to the ubiquitous demand for electricity across industries, residential areas, and infrastructure, necessitating substantial investments in power generation infrastructure such as steam turbines.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the steam turbine market is attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth driving significant demand for electricity generation and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

Global Steam Turbine Market Trends:

Numerous particularly in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are facing the challenge of aging power generation infrastructure. Steam turbines, being a critical component of thermal power plants, are often part of these aging facilities. As these turbines reach the end of their operational lifespans, there is a growing need for replacement and modernization. Replacing outdated steam turbines with newer, more efficient models improves overall plant efficiency and also enhances reliability and reduces maintenance costs. Modern steam turbines incorporate advanced technologies such as improved blade designs, higher steam parameters, and digital monitoring systems, resulting in better performance and operational flexibility. Additionally, retrofitting existing turbines with upgrades and enhancements can extend their service life and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

