Mars Appoints Public Affairs Lead For Europe

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS - Mars, Incorporated has appointed Stephen Hogan as vice president of public affairs Europe, overseeing the Mars EU Government Relations Service Center in Brussels as part of the confectionery, food, and pet care products giant's efforts to bolster its presence and influence in European policy discussions and engage EU policymakers and stakeholders.



Hogan joins Mars after a stint as deputy communications director for the COP28 Climate Campaign Leadership Team. He previously spent seven years at SC Johnson, latterly as executive director of global corporate communications, and five years at Johnson & Johnson as EMEA director of government affairs and policy.



He also worked agency-side at APCO, as head of the European transport practice. In his new role, Hogan will report to Anders Bering, Mars vice president of global public affairs and external communications.



Bering said:“We are pleased to welcome Stephen to our team to lead our policy efforts in Brussels. His comprehensive experience in public affairs, both within Brussels and on an international scale, will significantly contribute to our engagement and collaboration with partners and legislators.



“Stephen's expertise will be key in promoting Mars, Incorporated's interests and policy positions within the European Union.”

