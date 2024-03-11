Russian Troops Strike At Derhachi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, and it is being investigated whether there are any victims.

The head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy struck twice on the outskirts of Derhachi. Information about the victims and damage is being investigated," he said.

The head of the City Military Administration urged residents not to leave the shelters.

As reported earlier, two apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, a hotel, and a utility facility were damaged in Kharkiv last night as a result of an attack by enemy Shahed drones.