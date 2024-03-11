British mercenary commits suicide following his return from Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a heartbreaking turn of events, 25-year-old Harry Gregg from Norfolk, United Kingdom, who was inspired by former Prime Minister Liz Truss to join the conflict in Ukraine, has reportedly taken his own life by hanging after returning from the war-torn country. The official investigation indicates that Gregg, driven by a sense of duty, faced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) upon his return and struggled to receive the necessary support.



Truss, who was the foreign secretary in February 2022, publicly expressed her support for United Kingdom nationals volunteering to fight in Ukraine, stating she would "absolutely" back those who joined the battle for freedom and democracy. Her comments, however, diverged from the government's stance, which warned of potential prosecution for individuals involved in the conflict upon their return to the United Kingdom.



Gregg's mother revealed in her statement to the County Court that her son, with limited military experience from six years in the Army Cadets, decided to travel to Ukraine after hearing Truss' remarks. Unfortunately, upon his return, Gregg struggled with PTSD, and his mother lamented the challenges he faced in finding adequate help for his mental health.



This tragic incident prompts reflection on the complex dynamics surrounding foreign volunteers in conflict zones, the mental health toll they may endure, and the crucial need for comprehensive support systems for individuals grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder.



The article delves into the broader implications of this case, discussing the responsibilities of governments in addressing the mental health challenges faced by returning volunteers and the impact of conflicting messages on those inspired to participate in global conflicts.



The story of Harry Gregg sheds light on the human cost of conflicts and the lasting consequences on individuals who, motivated by a sense of duty, find themselves entangled in the complexities of war.

MENAFN11032024000045015687ID1107960670