Arab League urges cease-fire in Sudan amidst conflict with RSF paramilitary group

(MENAFN) Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has urged for a cease-fire in Sudan amidst the ongoing conflict between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Aboul Gheit conducted discussions in Cairo with Abdullah Hamdok, the former prime minister and leader of Sudan’s Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Taqaddum).



In a statement released by the league, Aboul Gheit emphasized that putting an end to the hostilities in Sudan and preserving the nation's territorial integrity rank as primary objectives for the pan-Arab body.



“The Arab League is fully ready to provide any needed assistance to the Sudanese parties to solve the crisis,” Aboul Gheit stated.



As per the statement, Hamdok outlined his bloc’s initiatives to achieve a cease-fire in Sudan and facilitate dialogue among the country’s political factions.



On Friday, the UN Security Council issued a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, especially with the onset of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, set to commence on Monday. A resolution drafted by the UK and released by the Council urged all parties involved in the conflict to pursue a sustainable resolution through dialogue.



Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army, under the leadership of Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF paramilitary group.



According to UN data, the conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in the deaths of at least 13,900 individuals, with over eight million people displaced.

