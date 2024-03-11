(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Online Real Estate Auction: "Alma de la Selva" - A Majestic Costa Rican Property ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Real Estate Updated: March 8, 2024 Online Real Estate Auction:"Alma de la Selva" – A Majestic Costa Rican Property

Originally Listed for $2.4 Million, Now Selling at or Above a Minimum Bid of $999,000

By TCRN STAFF March 8, 2024 Bidding Closes April 11th

Gadsden, AL – JP King, a reputable leader in real estate auctions, is thrilled to announce the online auction of the stunning“Alma de la Selva,” a 777+/- acre property situated in the heart of the UNESCO Savegre Biosphere Reserve.

Translated as“Soul of the Jungle,” Alma de la Selva offers an unparalleled blend of sustainable living and ecological diversity. Boasting 125+/- acres of rolling hill pastures, a flourishing rainforest, a mature teak plantation, and a sprawling mile of Savegre River frontage, this majestic ranch is truly extraordinary.

Located just a thirty-minute journey from Manuel Antonio's renowned national park, Alma de la Selva is a gateway to an exceptional world of natural beauty. As you traverse the gated private road, a meticulously designed tiny house awaits – a symbol of sustainable luxury. With solar-powered amenities, a full bath, a well-equipped kitchen, and an eco-friendly thermal drying cupboard, this serene abode is a perfect retreat amidst nature's grandeur. It also features a modern office space and a panoramic veranda that offers breathtaking views.

Alma de la Selva is more than just a retreat. It is a canvas for endless possibilities, from embracing eco-tourism and traditional ranching to engaging in teak production. The property serves as a naturalist's paradise , with an extensive network of trails leading to five majestic waterfalls, vibrant rainforests teeming with wildlife, including endangered titi monkeys, coatimundis, peccaries, and an array of bird species such as toucans and scarlet macaws.

Moreover, each of the three ranchos (viewing platforms) provides a unique perspective of the vast landscape. Mirador Pacifico boasts breathtaking 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, Mirador del Rio highlights the captivating Savegre River, and Ridgeline Mirador reveals a panoramic view of the entire ranch. Additionally, the property offers ample opportunities for astronomy enthusiasts, showcased by stunning astrophotography. To see a compilation of photos taken from the property, visit HERE.

The Manuel Antonio area in Costa Rica has seen a surge in popularity, becoming a top destination on the Central Pacific Coast. Celebrated for its fusion of pristine beaches and lush rainforests, the region offers an unmatched blend of natural beauty and tranquility. Living in Manuel Antonio means being in close proximity to the world-class biodiversity of the renowned Manuel Antonio National Park. As a hotspot for eco-tourism, the area attracts those who appreciate a lifestyle in harmony with nature while still enjoying modern amenities and a vibrant community. Within this growing appeal, investments in properties like Alma de la Selva serve as not just a personal haven but also a strategic choice in a region that is gaining global attention.

Alma de la Selva, surveyed for potential development with 20 homesites, presents limitless opportunities. Whether you seek a personal haven or wish to explore business ventures in eco-tourism, cattle ranching, or land development, this property stands as a testament to the tranquil, harmonious, and nature-connected Pura Vida lifestyle .

Discover the soulful essence of Costa Rican living at Alma de la Selva – a property that is not just a home but a legacy waiting to be cherished.

For more information about the auction or to place a bid, visit or contact JP King directly.

About JP King:

Since 1915, JP King has been a trusted industry leader in real estate auctions. The company specializes in luxury, commercial, and investment properties, offering an innovative and unique method of buying and selling real estate. With JP King, the auction process is streamlined, transparent, and efficient, allowing clients to achieve their goals in a cost-effective manner.

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado