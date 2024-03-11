               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir, Tabuk Governor Exchange Ramadan Greetings


3/11/2024 2:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call from Prince Fahad bin Sultan Al Saud, governor of Saudi Arabia's northwestern province of Tabuk, on Sunday evening.
During the conversation Prince Fahad expressed greetings to His Highness the Amir on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing him everlasting wellbeing.
His Highness the Amir thanked Prince Fahad on the brotherly call, voicing his best wishes for the Saudi royal, the peoples of both countries, and Arab and Muslim nations. (end)
