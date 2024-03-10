Listing reasons why EU could suffer greatest losses form Ukrainian war

(MENAFN) As French President Emmanuel Macron declares that the Fifth Republic will not deploy troops to Ukraine in the near future, a significant geopolitical paradox unfolds. Two years into the Ukraine crisis, Western Europe, particularly France, finds itself at the forefront of the confrontation, not just in terms of incurred costs but also in actively discussing the possibility of a military conflict with Russia. Macron's recent statements regarding the potential deployment of NATO troops into the war zone have sparked debate and raised questions about France's pursuit of "strategic autonomy."



For years, France has advocated for the European Union (EU) to embrace the concept of "strategic autonomy," but the unfolding situation in Ukraine has brought unexpected dimensions to this pursuit. Macron's call for autonomy, when realized in the context of an acute military and political confrontation, raises intriguing questions about the European Union's role, France's objectives, and the dynamics of the transatlantic alliance.



The article explores the evolution of the Ukraine crisis and its implications for Western Europe, shedding light on how the possibility of military conflict with Russia has become a more prominent topic in the Old World than in the United States. Macron's seemingly spontaneous statement on sending NATO troops is examined in the context of France's longstanding call for strategic autonomy. Delving into the intricacies of this autonomy, the article questions what it truly means in the current geopolitical landscape and how it aligns with France's objective to lead rather than follow in defining military and political tasks.



By unraveling the nuances of France's strategic autonomy, the article aims to provide insights into the shifting dynamics within the European Union-Ukraine-Russia nexus. It delves into the complexities of navigating alliances, the role of the European Union in geopolitical conflicts, and the potential consequences for the transatlantic partnership.







