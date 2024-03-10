Trump defies Biden to deliberation whenever, wherever

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former United States President Donald Trump has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging current President Joe Biden to a debate as Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming elections. The call for a debate comes after both Trump and Biden opted out of engaging in debates with challengers during their respective primaries.



On Wednesday, Trump emerged as the last GOP candidate standing, with former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley suspending her campaign. Trump took to his recently launched social media platform, Truth Social, to make the announcement, stating, "It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD)."



The invitation sparked intrigue, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refraining from commenting and directing reporters to Biden's campaign. In response, campaign spokesman Michael Tyler told Fox News that discussions about debates would take place "at the appropriate time in this cycle."



Tyler added a touch of sarcasm, remarking, "I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base." MAGA, an acronym for Trump's campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again.' He continued, "But if he’s so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn’t have to wait!"



Biden, scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to both houses of Congress on Thursday evening, did not directly respond to the challenge. Meanwhile, Trump has indicated his intent to provide a real-time fact-check of Biden's speech through a series of social media posts.



As the political stage heats up with the prospect of a potential Trump-Biden debate, the article explores the implications of such a high-profile clash and the strategies each candidate may employ to sway public opinion. It delves into the dynamics of political debates in the current landscape and the potential impact on the upcoming elections.





