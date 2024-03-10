'Cancel IPL Matches In Bengaluru': Netizens Outcry Amid Severe Water Crisis In City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins, concerns over the water crisis in Bengaluru have sparked a vigorous campaign to relocate matches scheduled in the city. With the first match slated for March 29 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citizens and activists are urging authorities to heed their plea and shift the venue to a state with no water scarcity.

The demand to relocate IPL matches gained momentum on social media platforms, particularly on Platform X (formerly Twitter), where users rallied under the hashtag #CancelIPL. This digital uproar echoes the sentiments of many Bengalureans who are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water.

Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

The call for relocation has drawn attention from prominent political figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Home Minister. Netizens are also mobilizing efforts to file a public interest petition in the High Court, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

MS Dhoni clarifies 'New Role' buzz as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL 2024 opener

The heart of the issue lies in the staggering water consumption associated with hosting IPL matches. Each game demands millions of litres of water, exacerbating the strain on Bengaluru's already depleted water resources. As the city braces for more than nine matches this season, the prospect of exacerbating the water crisis looms large.

Echoes from the past resurface as comparisons are drawn to previous instances where matches were relocated due to water scarcity. In 2016, amid a drought in Maharashtra's Beed district, IPL matches were shifted to Bengaluru following orders from the Maharashtra High Court.

