US Forces Shoot Down 28 Houthi Drones


3/9/2024 7:07:19 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 9 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command said the US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area downed "a total of at least 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles" between 4:00 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on Saturday.
"No US or Coalition Navy vessels were damaged in the attack and there were also no reports by commercial ships of damage," the CENTCOM tweeted on its X account. (pickup previous)
