Press Statement: International Women's Day, By Afaf Meki, Executive Manager Of Smile Train Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Afaf Meki, Executive Manager of Smile Train Dubai, reaffirms the organization's commitment to supporting and empowering women in all aspects of life, especially those working in the humanitarian field who continue to give back to serve those in need.

Meki commended also the community of generous women who work with the organization to build a healthier and cohesive society. Their influential roles vary as leaders within the organization, cosmetic and dental specialists, and volunteers who have leveraged their fame to raise public awareness about cleft lip.

Meki explained, The female workforce percentage at Smile Train's Dubai branch reached 100% in the Middle East and North Africa region. Additionally, the global female workforce percentage at Smile Train is 68%.”

Meki added,“While the world celebrates this important occasion, it is also important to highlight the many women who suffer from negative psychological and social effects as a result of cleft lip problems. This makes Smile Train even more committed to its humanitarian mission of providing essential treatments that go beyond cleft lip surgery, such as nutrition services, general dental care, speech therapy, and emotional support. These services aim to ensure the long-term rehabilitation of our patients, especially women, and improve their quality of life and restore their self-confidence and beauty.”

Marking this occasion, Meki praised also the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in supporting women's issues and empowering them to face life's challenges. The UAE has not only dedicated this international day to women, but has also allocated a unique day for women in the UAE for the community to celebrate their achievements and inspiring journey in the various roles they play to achieve their own goals and serve others.

It is worth noting that Smile Train International has been providing free treatment for cleft lip patients for the past 25 years. It has performed nearly 2 million surgeries and provided comprehensive and specialized healthcare to those in need, especially women and children. Smile Train Dubai is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, from where it serves 13 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.