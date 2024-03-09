Auto Showroom Inaugurated At Chadoora

The speakers who addressed the participants voiced for electric mobility and appreciated the Government's initiative for promoting electric mobility across the country and J&K in particular.

While addressing the participants during the inaugural function Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan congratulated the owner of the franchise Atul Auto Limited Mohammad Afzal Bhat who is also Chairman A 4 Group for starting the new venture. He urged him to be ethical in his new business so that local unemployed youth would get benefitted.

RTO Kashmir Shahnawaz Bukhari said that the new business unit would be beneficial for many unemployed youth who feel disillusioned due to unemployment. He said that in future Atul Auto must shift towards electric mobility as this is seen as the future of transport systems across the globe.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat , SSP – Staff Officer to DGP who was also present on the occasion said that three wheelers have revolutionised the transport system as these vehicles not only carry passengers or load but they are used to sell their products as well which acts as a mobile grocery or fruit shop.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist and writer, appreciated Govt of India's programme on electric mobility as lots of electric buses , autos and cars were being introduced in the market across India and in J&K as well.

Mir Mushtaq a noted Social Activist from Beerwah Budgam, Advocate Shakir Parray also spoke on the occasion.

