Man Dies, 6 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died and six others were injured after a vehicle skidded off road in Qaimoh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the accident took place near Nai Basti Qamoh when a load carrier skipped off the road.
He said in the accident a man died on the spot and six others were injured.
The deceased has been identified as Mohd Altaf Matoo son of Mohd Ramzan Matoo of Ganjipora, while injured have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Wani, Aadil Ahmad Matoo, Mehmooda Banoo, Mohd Akber Matoo and Ab Rehman Matoo – all residents of Ganjipora Larm and Jameela Bano of Khudwani.
