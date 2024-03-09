Kasturiram International School Introduces Online Nursery Classes In Narela, Enabling Seamless Transition For Young Learners

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Narela, New Delhi - As part of its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality education and adapting to the changing landscape of learning, Kasturiram International School is thrilled to announce the launch of its Online Nursery Classes in Narela.



The journey of education begins at the nursery level, where young minds are nurtured and inspired to explore the world around them. Recognizing the importance of this foundational stage, Kasturiram International School has curated a comprehensive online nursery program tailored to meet the unique needs of preschoolers.



Designed by experienced educators and child development specialists, our online nursery classes offer a dynamic blend of interactive lessons, engaging activities, and personalized attention, ensuring that each child receives the guidance and support they need to thrive.



Key features of Kasturiram International School's Online Nursery Classes include:



Interactive Learning: Through live sessions and multimedia content, children will embark on an exciting educational journey filled with stories, songs, games, and hands-on activities.



Individualized Attention: Our experienced teachers understand that every child is unique, and they are dedicated to providing personalized guidance and support to nurture each child's talents and abilities.



Holistic Development: Beyond academic excellence, our curriculum emphasizes the holistic development of each child, fostering creativity, critical thinking, social skills, and emotional intelligence.



Safe and Secure Environment: With our online platform, parents can rest assured that their child's safety and well-being are our top priorities. We maintain a secure online environment and adhere to best practices for online learning.



Seamless Transition to School: Our Online Nursery Classes serve as a seamless transition for young learners, preparing them for a smooth entry into formal schooling at Kasturiram International School's esteemed nursery program.



"At Kasturiram International School, we believe that every child deserves a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success," said Sonia Agarwal, Principal of Kasturiram International School. "With the launch of our Online Nursery Classes in Narela, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in education and provide families with a convenient and enriching option for their child's early education journey."



Registration for Kasturiram International School's Online Nursery Classes in Narela is now open. To learn more about our nursery school admission process and to enroll your child, please visit or contact us at 9311095020, 8470084900.



About Kasturiram International School



Kasturiram International School is a leading institution dedicated to providing a world-class education that empowers students to excel academically, socially, and emotionally. With a focus on holistic development and innovative teaching practices, we inspire lifelong learners and global citizens who make a positive impact on the world.



