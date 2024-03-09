March Escape Plan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANSlife) March brings with it the promise of longer days, warmer weather, and the perfect opportunity to escape the routine for a rejuvenating getaway. Whether you're craving a serene retreat amid nature or an adventure-filled exploration of new landscapes, the long weekends in March like Holi and Good Friday offer the ideal chance to indulge your wanderlust.

From serene hill stations to vibrant cities buzzing with culture, Here's a list of five captivating destinations to inspire your March escapades.

Vythiri Resort, Wayanad, Kerala

Nestled amid the lush landscapes of Wayanad, Vythiri Resort offers a romantic escape for couples in its unique treehouse accommodations. Set in the tranquil Western Ghats, this jungle retreat allows guests to immerse themselves in nature's beauty while exploring the dense Vythiri rainforest. With its rich biodiversity and serene surroundings, Vythiri Resort promises a captivating experience for the body, mind, and soul.

Evolve Back's Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg

Evolve Back's Kamalapura Palace is a magnificent illustration of a place where luxury meets history. Situated in the historic city of Hampi, this resort provides a distinctive fusion of comfort and tradition. This property features breathtaking Indo-Islamic architecture that promises to captivate and enchant you. Known for its stone-paved boulevards, arched hallways, and royal chambers, the resort provides guests with distinct lodging choices of Palace Suites and Private Pool Villas, completely equipped with private pools or outdoor showers.

While in Hampi, experience the serenity of a hot air balloon ride with 'Hampi by Balloon'. This tranquil journey allows you to gracefully glide above the ancient ruins and is available until March 31. Enhance your visit by indulging in an exquisite dining experience at the resort's rooftop restaurant, Tuluva, which offers a mesmerising view overlooking the infinity pool. Additionally, guests can immerse themselves in a range of activities, including guided walks on Tungabhadra Trek, Virupaksha Trail, and Raya Trail, transporting them to a bygone era of striking monuments and soul-stirring landscapes. Engage in various experiences, from guided nature walks to cultural immersion, during your stay.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh

Located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, Ananda is a wellness retreat and spa overlooking the Ganges River. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can rejuvenate with holistic wellness treatments, meditation sessions, and yoga practices amid the awe-inspiring beauty of the Himalayas. Ananda offers a tranquil sanctuary for couples seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in a serene natural setting.

The Serai, Kabini, Karnataka

Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Kabini at The Serai, a luxurious resort nestled amid the lush wilderness of Karnataka. Overlooking the picturesque Kabini River, this retreat offers opulent accommodations and unparalleled views of the surrounding nature. Guests can embark on thrilling wildlife safaris in the nearby Nagarhole National Park or indulge in pampering spa treatments at the resort. With its tranquil ambiance and abundance of natural wonders, The Serai promises an unforgettable escape for couples seeking relaxation and adventure in equal measure.

Zuri White Sands Resort, Goa

Situated on the pristine Varca Beach, Zuri White Sands Resort offers an enchanting beachfront escape for couples seeking romance and relaxation. With its upscale accommodations, beachside dining experiences, and vibrant atmosphere, Zuri White Sands promises an idyllic retreat amidst Goa's scenic beauty. Whether lounging by the sea or exploring the vibrant local culture, guests are sure to create unforgettable memories at Zuri White Sands Resort.

As you plan your long weekend getaway in March, consider these five irresistible destinations and resorts that promise unforgettable experiences amidst nature's splendor. From romantic retreats to luxurious spa getaways, there's something for every traveler seeking relaxation, adventure, and romance. Pack your bags and embark on a journey to rejuvenation and bliss in these captivating locales.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...