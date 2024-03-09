Afghan Traders Call For Facilitation Of Indian Visa Issuance Process

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Some Afghan traders, in a meeting with JP Singh, India's special representative for Afghanistan affairs, have requested facilitation of the Indian visa process. This plea underscores the significance of streamlined visa procedures for enhancing trade ties between Afghanistan and India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced that JP Singh, India's special representative for Afghanistan affairs, emphasized the need to boost exports and imports between Afghanistan and India during a meeting with Afghan national traders at the Ministry's headquarters.

At this meeting, Afghan traders hailed the expansion of trade between India and Afghanistan as vital for the economic development of both nations.

Conversely, during this session, some Afghan traders appealed for the simplification of visa issuance procedures, reflecting the hurdles they face in conducting business with India.

These discussions come at a crucial time when JP Singh, India's special representative, expresses Delhi's desire to strengthen political and economic ties with Kabul.

It is noteworthy that India remains keen on consolidating its relations with Afghanistan. However, like other regional countries, it has not recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan officially.

Amidst these diplomatic and economic endeavors, it's important to address the challenges faced by Afghan students in Afghanistan. The recent regime change in Kabul has disrupted the educational pursuits of many, including those who had secured scholarships but now find their academic journey obstructed.

The plight of Afghan students underscores the broader repercussions of political instability on human development and international cooperation. Efforts to stabilize Afghanistan must consider the aspirations and futures of its youth, including those who strive for educational opportunities amid challenging circumstances.

