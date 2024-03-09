Asif Zardari Set To Become Pakistan's 14Th President

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Amid foolproof security, lawmakers on Saturday started casting ballots in the election for Pakistan's 14th president.

A joint session of parliament is ongoing Islamabad, where members of the National Assembly and the Senate are exercising their right to vote.

Leading presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were among the legislators who cast their votes in the morning.

Also, members of the provincial assemblies are casting votes in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore and Karachi.

Zardari, jointly fielded by the PPP and PML-N, is expected to win the presidential election against PkMAP Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

High court chief justices are serving as presiding officers of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Senator Sherry Rehman is the polling agent for Asif Zardari and Shafiq Tareen for Achakzai.

The polling process, which got under way at 10am, will continue till 4pm. The Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial legislatures form the electoral college for the presidential poll.

