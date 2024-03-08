Police Swimming Championship Held

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Police Sports Federation organised the 10th Police Swimming Championship at the Olympic Swimming Complex of the Police Academy.

The event, according to a post shared by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), on its X account, was attended by around 41 swimmers from various departments of the ministry. They competed across three categories: Officers, Other Ranks and Teams. In the Officers category, First Lt Hussein Abdulhameed al-Lanjawi from the General Directorate of Traffic claimed the top spot followed by Capt Ahmed Fahd al-Kuwari from the Establishments and Authorities Security Department and First Lt Mohamed Abdul Salam al-Yafei from the Airport Passports Department the Other Ranks category, officer candidate Mohamed al-Buhindi from the Police College secured first place followed by policeman Shafiq Ayad from the Police Federation and officer candidate Ghanim al-Mana'i from the Police College. The Teams category saw the Police College Team (A) clinch the first position followed by the Police Federation Team in second position and the Police College Team (B) in third place.

MENAFN08032024000067011011ID1107954768