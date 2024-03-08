Blinken Agrees To Full Review Of US Afghanistan Withdrawal Documents: Mccaul

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States says that Antony Blinken has agreed to his request to provide all classified documents related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to the Daily Mail, Michael McCaul has stated that with the Secretary of State's agreement to provide documents on the Afghanistan withdrawal, the hearing on the accusation of his contempt of Congress is currently being postponed.

Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States, has said that these documents will provide important information for investigations into the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States said that he had a good phone conversation with Blinken last night and he assured him that the documents would be provided to the committee today.

These documents include transcripts of interviews with officials and American personnel involved in planning and managing the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and are part of the State Department's reviews after the chaotic departure of American forces from Kabul.

Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives in the United States, had asked the State Department of this country to provide a set of government documents on the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan to this committee last year. However, the U.S. Secretary of State had not agreed to provide some of these documents.

Following that, McCaul had threatened Blinken last week that if he did not present these documents to the committee, on Thursday, the hearing on the accusation of contempt of Congress against the Secretary of State, which is considered a crime, would be held.

