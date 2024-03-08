Afghanistan Veteran Noor Ali Zadran Announces Retirement From International Cricket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan's seasoned batsman, Noor Ali Zadran, has officially retired from international cricket, concluding a career that spanned over a decade. The 35-year-old, who notably contributed a quick 45 runs in Afghanistan's inaugural ODI against Scotland in 2009, played his farewell match at the Tolerance Oval during the recent Test against Ireland.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the retirement, stating, "Top-order batsman @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs, and 23 T20Is, amassing 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a century."

Noor Ali Zadran made his T20I debut in February 2010, marking Afghanistan's second appearance in the format. His Test debut occurred earlier this year against Sri Lanka, with the honor of receiving his first Test Cap from his nephew and teammate, Ibrahim Zadran.

Among his notable achievements was a memorable half-century against India at the 2010 T20 World Cup, a significant moment as it marked Afghanistan's debut in the World Cup.



