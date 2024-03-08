The Future Of Garment Care Cleaners Returns To Louisiana. Lapels Cleaners Of Houma To Open In Houma, LA In 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houma, LA and Naples, FL, March 8, 2024 -- Houma, LA residents and long-time business owner Michael and Kelli Lausen recently inked an agreement to bring Lapels Cleaners back to Louisiana. Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, has more than 100 locations nationwide. Lausen plans to open a dry cleaning plant and store in 2024 at a location to be determined.



"My wife Kelli and I had been looking at business opportunities, specifically in the area of coin-operated laundromats. That's how we found Lapels. The more we learned about Lapels, particularly the environmentally friendly cleaning methods the brand employs, the more we liked the idea of bringing a first-class cleaner to Houma.ï¿1⁄2



Added Lausen, ï¿1⁄2Lapels uses a sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes. Subsequently, clothes feel better when you wear them and last longer while doing no harm to the environment.ï¿1⁄2



Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarthï¿1⁄2, the dry cleaning industryï¿1⁄2s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.



ï¿1⁄2Starting with my father, my family has run businesses in the Houma area for decades,ï¿1⁄2 said Michael. ï¿1⁄2Weï¿1⁄2re extremely excited to see the response from customers to the Lapels experience.ï¿1⁄2



Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services. Also, the customerï¿1⁄2s personal belongings never leave our store for cleaning elsewhere. Everything is done right there on site.



Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off/Pick Up Service and Home Delivery to all its customers.



ï¿1⁄2A big part of bringing Lapels to Houma is to be a part of the local business community where we live and continue to support causes near and dear to us,ï¿1⁄2 said Lausen, a Veteran of the US Army. ï¿1⁄2That includes offering discounts to active military, veterans and law enforcement officials.ï¿1⁄2



ï¿1⁄2We are excited about this opportunity, and we are working as quick as we can to get up and running for our community!ï¿1⁄2 said Michael.



The Lausens reside in the City of Houma and are energetic leaders at Cross Church of Houma and now are beginning their journey as new members at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.



About Lapels Cleaners ï¿1⁄2 Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.



Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the countryï¿1⁄2s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur's ï¿1⁄2Franchise 500ï¿1⁄2 is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.



Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.



Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brandsï¿1⁄2 holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (, Martinizing Cleaners (), 1-800-Dry Clean (), and Pressed4Time ().



Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.



To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at ... or 781-829-8780.

