Kuwait Condemns Systematic Destruction Of Gaza Places Of Worship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen on Friday denounced the systematic destruction by Israeli occupying forces of places of worship in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) panel discussion on countering religious hatred, in the presence of UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, the Kuwaiti diplomat said this Israeli occupation action is clear-cut proof of systematic racism, continued suppression and bloody destruction against Palestinian civilians.

He also deplored deliberate and overt racism, discrimination and violations by desecrating the Holy Quran under the pretext of freedom of expression as a provocative act that unequivocally breaches Islamic values and principles.

The Kuwaiti diplomat underlined the significance of promoting tolerance and peace and moderation, calling on the international community to necessarily commit to the International Covenant of Civilian and Political Rights, particularly Articles 19 and 20.

He reaffirmed his country's opposition to any policies that link Islam to terrorism, as this only fuels further hatred and racism worldwide and even underlines international efforts in this regard.

Furthermore, he called on all societies, regardless of their religious and cultural background, to seek to ensure people-to-people respect, dialogue and cooperation and to address loopholes in relevant national laws with a view to nurturing tolerance and peaceful co-existence. (end)

