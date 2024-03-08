Boston Metal Inaugurates Brazilian Subsidiary For High-Value Metals Production

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Boston Metal , a global metals technology solutions company, celebrates today the inauguration of the first facility for its Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) technology platform to recover high-value metals from mining waste in Brazil. This deployment is a major milestone for Boston Metal's technology and operations as it works toward commercializing MOE for green steel in 2026.

The inauguration ceremony for Boston Metal do Brasil is taking place today with the governor of the state of Minas Gerais, local authorities and multiple representatives from the company's investor syndicate in attendance.

“This first commercial deployment represents a beacon of progress in advancing sustainable metals production,” said Tadeu Carneiro, CEO of Boston Metal.“As proud as we are today, this is only the beginning. Our high-value metals business will expand rapidly and will support us as we scale our MOE platform to meet the growing global demand for green steel.”

In Brazil, Boston Metal will empower mining companies to recover value from a liability while advancing a circular economy for the metals industry. The company's MOE technology-the same platform that will eventually be used in commercial deployments of its green steel solution-uses electricity to selectively extract valuable metals from complex, low-concentration materials that are currently considered waste. This enables mining companies to reduce the financial and environmental liabilities of slag by leveraging this natural by-product of metal production to create new revenue streams.

“This facility is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team,” said Itamar Resende, president of Boston Metal do Brasil.“We're committed to excellence and look forward to transforming the future of metallurgical production with our high-value metals business.”

The company is already mobilizing for the construction of the next phase of its operations in Brazil. This includes growing the local team of 80 to over 250 employees in the coming years. In addition, Boston Metal has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to establish a chromium metal manufacturing plant in Weirton, West Virginia to onshore production of a material critical to the aerospace, chemical processing and nuclear industries.

About Boston Metal

Boston Metal is commercializing Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE), a tonnage metals technology platform powered by electricity, to decarbonize steelmaking and transform how metals are made. MOE provides the metals industry with a scalable, cost-competitive and green solution for the production of steel and high-value metals from a variety of feedstocks and iron ore grades. Backed by visionary investors and led by a world-class team, Boston Metal is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil. Learn more at bostonmetal .

