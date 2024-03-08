AVGC Exhibition Introduced At The 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism In Noida By AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a pioneering move suggested by the International Journalism Centre, the 12th Global Festival of Journalism witnessed the introduction of an exhilarating AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) exhibition, curated and presented by the talented students of AAFT School of Animation.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the 12th Global Festival of Journalism and Chancellor of AAFT University, heralded the significance of embracing the AVGC realm, stating, "It is the age of AVGC." This innovative showcase encompasses everything related to graphics, animation, gaming, visual arts, special effects, and cartoons, encapsulating the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of multimedia storytelling.



The event garnered the esteemed presence of distinguished guests including His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, and Her Excellency Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, alongside notable personalities such as Faya F Millimouno from the Embassy of Guinea, Abu A Jazer, Media Advisor at the Embassy of Palestine, esteemed social worker Rekha Jha and senior journalist and Secretary General of NAI- Newspapers Association of India Vipin Gaur.



Supported by the Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF), and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), the AVGC exhibition served as a platform for students to showcase their creativity, technical prowess, and storytelling abilities in the vibrant realm of animation and multimedia arts.



This groundbreaking initiative underscores the growing importance of AVGC in the realms of journalism, entertainment, and digital media, highlighting its potential to revolutionize storytelling and engage audiences in new and immersive ways.



