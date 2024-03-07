QNB, QU Collaborate To Boost Financial Literacy Among Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has organised a comprehensive financial literacy workshop for the students of Qatar University (QU).

The collaboration between QNB and Qatar University's College of Business and Economics, Center for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence aims at empowering university students with essential financial knowledge, supporting education and fostering financial well-being among the younger generation.

The workshop covered a range of topics, including personal finance management, budgeting, and investment basics, providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary for making informed financial decisions as they embark on their professional journeys.

Commenting on the initiative. Abdullah Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Human Capital said:

“At QNB, we believe in investing in the future, and that starts with empowering the next generation. This collaboration with Qatar University reflects our commitment to supporting education and enhancing financial literacy among students.”

Professor Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics, said:“This partnership with Qatar University, known for its commitment to academic excellence, serves as a testament to our shared vision and dedication to education and human capital enrichment”

In addition, Professor Said Elbanna, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence said,“This workshop is considered one of the priorities for the center, aiming to empower students in acquiring life, organizational and financial skills which ultimately contribute to enhancing their success opportunities in both personal and professional path in the future.

The workshop was presented by experts from QNB' Learning & Development Center, and students had the opportunity to engage in discussions, ask questions, and gain practical knowledge that will contribute to their financial well-being.

