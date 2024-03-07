Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Partnerships Within Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed enhancing partnerships within transport and infrastructure projects.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, has shared this on his official X account.

"During the meeting with Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, they discussed the agenda of joint activities in the economic field, including supporting bilateral trade and fostering stronger ties between businesspeople, enhancing partnerships within transport and infrastructure projects, and mapping out new fields of cooperation," says the minister.