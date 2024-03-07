Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Partnerships Within Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed enhancing partnerships
within transport and infrastructure projects.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Economy
Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, has shared this on his official X
account.
"During the meeting with Russia's Minister of Economic
Development Maxim Reshetnikov, they discussed the agenda of joint
activities in the economic field, including supporting bilateral
trade and fostering stronger ties between businesspeople, enhancing
partnerships within transport and infrastructure projects, and
mapping out new fields of cooperation," says the minister.
