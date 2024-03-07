In Srinagar, Beneficiary Nazim Takes Selfie With PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interaction with the beneficiaries of Central government's schemes as part of Viksit Bharat-Viskit Jammu and Kashmir, spoke to a person named Nazim, who left him impressed with his entrepreneurial feat.

Prime Minister Modi took to X, after the Viksit Bharat-Viksit Jammu and Kashmir programme and shared the selfie taken by the Valley resident.

"A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he's doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours," he wrote on X.

Notably, this was first visit of Prime Minister to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nazim, briefing Prime Minister Modi about his entrepreneurial venture, informed that his company sold 5,000 kg honey in the market. He also explained how he connected many youth with his business.

"We got the FPO in 2020. Through FPO, we are reaping big profits. More than 100 people have come along and joined this business. Digital platform has given big push to our business," he told the Prime Minister.

In the video, PM Modi looked visibly impressed as Nazim elaborated on the 'birth' of his firm and scaling new heights thereafter.

Later, Nazim speaking to mediapersons expressed happiness over meeting the Prime Minister and said, "If you have the will and determination, you will succeed always."

"Today, there are hundreds of innovative schemes, where you can participate and begin your venture. You don't even need to visit any government office, just open your phone and begin your entrepreneurial journey," he told the media.