Splinter Group Joins Nepal's Coalition Government

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, May 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – A splinter party, joined the coalition government of Nepal last night, hours after Janata Samajbabi Party Nepal (JSPN) quit the coalition.
Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, introduced to his cabinet two ministers from the Janata Samajbadi Party, which split from the JSPN a week ago, with seven lawmakers.
According to a statement from the President's Office, Pradip Yadav and Hasina Khan had taken office as minister of health and population, and state minister of health and population, respectively, posts vacated by the JSPN earlier in the day.
Dahal took office as the head of a coalition government in Dec, 2022, after no single party won a majority of seats in the lower house, in the general election held in Nov of that year, and he has had different coalition partners ever since.– NNN-XINHUA
