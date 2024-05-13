Three Civilians Injured As Russia Hits Chernihiv Region With Cluster Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army shelled the Snovsk community in Chernihiv region, employing cluster munitions.

That's according to Viacheslav Chaus , head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 11:00 on Monday, the enemy launched a massive strike involving cluster munitions, targeting the Snovsk community.

Russians shell three communities inregion

As per tentative reports, three civilians were injured.

A number of households, cars, and civil infrastructure sustained damage," Chaus wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders launched strikes from across the border at three communities in Chernihiv region over the past day.