Google Doodle Celebrates Israel Independence Day 2024. Get Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle celebrated Israel's Independence Day on Tuesday description stated,“On this day in 1948, David Ben Gurion read Israel's Declaration of Independence to a crowd in Tel Aviv.”Moreover, the holiday, also known as Yom Ha'atzmaut, always falls on the 5th day of the Hebrew month Iyar, but it may be moved a day or two so the holiday doesn't fall on the Sabbath is a tradition in Israel where celebrations commence at sunset, particularly in Jerusalem these celebrations, government officials deliver speeches, and a ceremony is held where 12 torches symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel are lit, the blue and white Israeli flag, depicted in today's Doodle, is hoisted to the top of a flagpole and is visible waving across the country.

MENAFN13052024007365015876ID1108208625