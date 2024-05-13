Economy Ministry Presents Catalog Of Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Economy Ministry has presented a catalog of industrial parks, which is intended to help enterprises find partners or a location with well-developed infrastructure, where production facilities can be placed, as well as raise new investment.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Potential investors can use the catalog of industrial parks to find everything they need to successfully choose a location for doing business: from park specialization to local incentives for residents. The detailed information about the location, area, infrastructure and available services will help understand the potential of each site.

Additionally, the catalog contains information about the tax and investment incentives, allowing the investors to make the most of the benefits that each industrial park offers.

“Industrial parks are a great opportunity to attract investment in the real sector and stimulate the economy and development of regions. The estimates show that one hectare of an industrial park allows for 50 new jobs to be created, and $1 of public investment in the industrial parks infrastructure attracts $6 worth of additional private investment,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, a total of UAH 1 billion was provided for the development of industrial parks infrastructure in 2024.

The catalog is available at the link .

A reminder that the register of industrial parks contains a total of 78 entities.

