President Of Democratic Republic Of Timor-Leste Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of
Timor-Leste has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It is with great pleasure that I convey the warmest
congratulations of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on the
re-election and inauguration of Your Excellency as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
This moment marks not only the continuation of your presidential
term, but also the recognition of the trust placed in the
leadership and vision of Your Excellency for the future of
Azerbaijan. The achievements and dedication of Your Excellency to
public service are testimony to your commitment to the development
and prosperity of your country.
I recall with great appreciation the historic meeting held with
Your Excellency in March 2023, on the occasion of my participation
in the 10th edition of the Baku Global Forum, which deepened the
bonds of fraternal friendship and cooperation established between
our nations.
I believe that with the re-election of Your Excellency, we will
be able to realize new investments, projects, and partnerships,
with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency
(AIDA), in important sectors with great potential, namely the
exploitation of natural resources, infrastructure, fertilizer
production and education.
As we move forward, we renew our commitment to strengthening
bilateral and multilateral ties between Timor-Leste and Azerbaijan,
exploring new opportunities for cooperation, to our mutual benefit,
not only within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, but also
at the level of our integration process in the World Trade
Organisation (WTO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), among others.
May the new mandate of Your Excellency be marked by even greater
achievements and continued progress and prosperity for the
Azerbaijani people, with heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan on
hosting the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (29th
Conference of the Parties, COP29) at the end of this year.
Please accept, Your Excellency, my sincere wishes for good
health, success and well-being, reaffirming my highest esteem and
personal consideration.
José Ramos-Horta
President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste"
