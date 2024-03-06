Kuwait FM: Int'l Community Must Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- The international community, the UN, and the Security Council must embark on measures to stop the unfathomed aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people, said Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday.

Heading the Kuwaiti delegation to the 161st meeting of the Arab League's Foreign Ministers in Cairo, Minister Al-Yahya said that the Israeli war machine had pushed the people of the Gaza Strip to the edge, displacing some 2.3 million people of which tens of thousands were either killed, injured, or still missing under the rubble.

Countries around the world and international organizations for human rights, and law must put an end to such atrocities committed day by day against innocent civilians, he said, indicating that the Israeli aggressors had violated all laws and norms governing humanity.

The heinous actions of the Israeli aggressors should stop and relief aid should enter the Gaza Strip to help those who are in dire need, he affirmed.

The Kuwaiti minister welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for temporary measures, which called the Israeli occupation to follow all necessary international agreements to prevent genocide from occurring in Gaza.

He renewed the State of Kuwait's commitment to the just solution of the Palestinian cause under the premise of the Arab peace initiative, which called for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as the future capital of the country.

In regards to Sudan, the Kuwaiti minister reiterated Kuwait's calls for a ceasefire in the fellow Arab country, prioritizing in the security and stability of Sudan to achieve peace.

He commended in this regard Saudi Arabia and the United States' efforts through the Jeddah 1 and 2 talks, expressing also gratitude to Egypt for hosting the summit for Sudan's neighboring state, which aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

Minister Al-Yahya touched upon the situation in Yemen as well, saying that peace in the Arab country must come through the outcome of the national Yemen dialogue conference, the UNSC resolution 2216, as well as the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN in this context.

He stressed the need for a secure passage of maritime vessels and ships in the Red Sea in accordance to international laws to prevent any further escalation.

On Libya, the minister expressed Kuwait's unwavering stance in support of the unity of the Arab country through constructive political dialogue, pushing for political stability via Presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, in addition to unifying the security forces and military.

On Somalia, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister welcomed UNSC resolution 2714, which called for lifting the weapons imports embargo on Somalia, which would help the government to maintain security in the country and bolster economic reforms.

The rapid political, economic, security, and environmental developments around the world required from the Arab world to enhance cooperation in the region and develop partnerships with others countries around the world to face challenges and prevent catastrophes from occurring as much as possible, concluded, the Kuwaiti official.

The outcomes of the Arab Foreign Ministers meeting will be forwarded to the upcoming Arab summit to be held in Bahrain next May. (end)

