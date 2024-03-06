Shamil Project To Strengthen Social Protection In Jordan Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- Under the sponsorship of HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, the "Shamil" project was launched on Wednesday under the slogan "Moving Forward with a Shared Agenda for Social Protection."The "Shamil" project, implemented by a coalition of Masarat Development, UK consulting firm, Development Pathways, the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), and Dar Al-Khibra (MMIS) Management Consultants, aims to enhance efforts towards building a comprehensive and sustainable social protection system in Jordan.The project is a technical pillar within the "Enhancing Community and Economic Resilience in Jordan" program, which is implemented over five years and funded by the UK government.In a speech delivered on his behalf by former Minister Hala Latouf, Prince El Hassan stressed the crucial role that social protection plays in promoting Jordan's development and strengthening trust between the population and the government. He called for a flexible and comprehensive approach to social protection systems and close cooperation between different actors.Prince El Hassan said that building trust, reducing gender discrimination, and ensuring a more just society are Jordan's ultimate goals. He pointed out that the multidimensional poverty index allows us to improve and develop our approach by building a resilient social system that targets different segments of society.For her part, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of the national social protection strategy in Jordan and linked it to the economic modernization and administrative development visions, referring to the royal directives in this field.She said that social protection faces challenges at the global level, which are becoming more complex year after year, and require collective work in which everyone can see its positive effects, in order to enable us to face any challenges or effects of crises in the region.Bani Mustafa underlined the importance of providing a high level of coordination between the official and civil sectors concerned with protection to ensure that modernization programs are aligned with the requirements of social protection and to develop and improve plans and programs to respond to the challenges facing citizens.She said that social protection is a priority that requires everyone's efforts and teamwork, pointing out the need for social protection institutions in the public and private sectors and experts to participate in this effort.For his part, UK Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall confirmed that his country attaches special importance and priority to social protection as one of the most effective tools to reduce poverty, promote social stability, and raise living standards.