Ganja Valued At Rs 1Cr Seized In Gurugram; 2 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 7 (IANS) About 549 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 1 crore was seized in Haryana's Gurugram district and two accused were arrested in this connection, the police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police intercepted a truck near Lakhuwas village, and nabbed the two drug peddlers, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Taslim -- a resident of Nuh, and Mukeem -- a resident of Palwal district in Haryana.
The ganja was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam and was supposed to be delivered to Tauru in Nuh district, the police said.
During a search operation, the police recovered multiple bags containing 549 kg ganja, the police said.
"The culprits have been arrested and the truck along with the ganja was seized. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them at Sohna city police station," he added.
