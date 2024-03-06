Webster Hires Patricia Sampson To Lead Community Reinvestment And Reporting Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2024 /3BL/- Webster Bank announced that Patricia Sampson joined the Bank as Senior Managing Director, Corporate Responsibility Reporting & Analytics, CRA and Fair and Responsible Banking Officer. She will report directly to the Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

In her role, Sampson will develop and execute corporate-wide programs to comply with the Community Reinvestment Act, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act and Fair and Responsible Banking laws. She also will oversee all Corporate Responsibility data reporting and analytics, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data.

“Patricia brings extensive experience in building and overseeing community reinvestment strategies and compliance,” said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.“Webster is committed to responding to the needs of the communities we serve, particularly low- and moderate- income families and individuals. I look forward to seeing how our efforts will expand under Patricia's leadership.”

Sampson previously held leadership roles at several Fortune 500 Companies including most recently as Head of Corporate Fair and Responsible Banking at Popular. Prior to that, she served as CRA Officer at American Express and Fair Lending Officer at Goldman Sachs.

She earned an undergraduate degree in history from Hamilton College and graduated from the accelerated Juris Doctor program at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $70 billion in assets.

