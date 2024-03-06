Milaha Participates In DIMDEX 2024 Showcases Integrated Solutions, Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in Qatar, has participated in the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organized at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to showcase its integrated solutions, latest innovations, services, and modernized products.

DIMDEX is an international event convened biennially in State of Qatar under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, hosted and organized by the Qatar Armed Force focusing on maritime defence and security issues, technologies, solutions, and defensive navigational systems.

Meanwhile, the Milaha Corporate Communication Department said:“As a leading maritime and logistics company, Milaha is always keen to participate in important regional and international shows. DIMDEX 2024 is a golden opportunity and ideal platform for Milaha to demonstrate its brand, integrated solutions, innovations, and prolonged navigational expertise. The conference will also pave the way to access cutting-edge technology, strengthening our scope of business, and establishing commercial ties with key customers and other companies”.

The exhibition represents a profitable opportunity for Milaha to open new horizons of investments, broaden commercial cooperation, diversify the business, and establish new innovative alliances with other companies to reactivate bilateral relations in relevant industries.

Milaha participates regularly in important regional and international maritime conferences, particularly in DIMDEX's previous editions, to keep up-to-date with relevant issues, identify challenges, innovative solutions, and maritime software, and get acquainted with sustainable technology solutions to improve services and satisfy customers' needs.