'Statue Of Unity': Akshay Kumar To Present Documentary On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood actor, will present Anand L Rai's documentary 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek'. It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and documents the creation of the world's tallest statue. The documentary, which will debut on History TV18 on March 8.

The 40-minute video, presented by actor Akshay Kumar, praises the spirit of togetherness and pays respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India, who oversaw the union of 562 fractured princely republics into one nation following independence.

Speaking about presenting the documentary, Akshay said, "Being part of 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' has been an incredibly humbling experience for me. It's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian. Sardar Patel's vision and leadership continue to inspire us, reminding us of the strength that comes from our unity as a nation. I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose."

The video also features comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conceived of this project while serving as Gujarat Chief Minister. It follows the careful process of creating the Statue of Unity, commencing in 2013 when Gujarat's then-Chief Minister, Modi, stated his ambition to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laid the foundation stone in Kevadia. The voyage concluded with the erection of the world's tallest monument, standing at 182 metres and representing the entire number of seats in Gujarat's State Legislative Assembly.

In addition to some lesser-known disclosures, the documentary focuses on a unique idea offered by Prime Minister Modi. He describes a unique strategy he used to gather iron for the monument, in which over 600,000 villages gave one ancient iron farming implement apiece, evocative of Sardar Patel's appeal to farmers during the independence campaign. Similarly, earth from around the country was used in the statue's construction, representing unity in its production.

Furthermore, the video shows success stories and examples of empowerment among people who have benefitted from the initiative, resulting in their town being a popular tourist attraction.

Aanand L Rai, the documentary's director, added, "Revolutions are created by people when they come together for a bigger purpose, guided by visionaries who lead and inspire. Sardar Patel was one such visionary who advocated the significance of unity in nation-building. The film reflects on the legacy of the pioneer of united India and showcases the inspiring transformation of Gujarat's humble Kevadia into an international tourist destination.”

'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' will premiere on History TV18 on March 8, 2024, at 8 pm.