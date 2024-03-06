Business Jet Market Set To Grow At Over 3.8% CAGR Until 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Business Jet Market Report by Type (Light, Medium, Large), Business Model (On-Demand Service, Ownership), Range (< 3,000 NM, 3,000 – 5,000 NM, > 5000 NM), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global business jet market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Business Jet Industry:

Increasing Demand for Time Efficiency:

The business jet market is significantly driven by the growing demand for time-efficient and flexible modes of transportation among high-net-worth individuals, executives, and corporations. Unlike commercial flights, business jets offer unparalleled convenience by providing direct access to numerous airports, reducing travel times, and enabling on-demand travel schedules. This ability to bypass the constraints of commercial airline schedules, avoid layovers, and eliminate waiting times at airports is invaluable for business leaders and individuals whose time is critically important. Furthermore, the personalized travel experience, enhanced privacy, and heightened security measures available with business jets cater to the premium service expectations of affluent travelers. As the global economy grows and the number of high-net-worth individuals increases, the demand for these bespoke travel solutions is expected to rise, fueling the expansion of the business jet market.

Rising Focus on Safe Travel Experience:

In the wake of global health concerns and heightened awareness of personal health safety, there's an increasing shift toward personalized and safe travel options, bolstering the business jet market. Business jets offer an environment where travelers can control their travel companions and minimize exposure to health risks, a significant consideration in today's travel landscape. The privacy and exclusivity provided by business jets are unparalleled, allowing passengers to travel in a controlled, secure, and customized environment. This aspect is particularly appealing in the context of ongoing health and safety concerns, as it significantly reduces the potential for exposure to infectious diseases compared to commercial air travel. The ability to tailor travel experiences, from the choice of departure times to onboard amenities, aligns well with the growing trend of personalized luxury, further driving the demand for business jets.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in aviation are key drivers propelling the business jet market forward. Modern business jets are equipped with cutting-edge technologies that offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and access to shorter runways, expanding their operational capabilities and environmental sustainability. Innovations such as advanced avionics, quieter engines, and enhanced connectivity systems enhance safety, passenger comfort, and productivity onboard, making business jets an even more attractive option for discerning travelers. Additionally, the development of ultra-long-range business jets enables non-stop travel across greater distances, providing a seamless travel experience for international business travelers. These technological improvements address the growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures and also cater to the evolving preferences of consumers seeking faster, more efficient, and eco-friendly travel options.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Business Jet Industry:



Airbus

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Gulfstream Aerospace

Honda Aircraft Company

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Saab AB

Textron Inc. The Boeing Company

Business Jet Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





Light

Medium Large

Large business jets dominate the market as they are the most spacious and capable category.

By Business Model:



On-Demand Service



Air Taxis



Branded Charters

Jet-Card Programs

Ownership



Fractional Ownership Full Ownership

On-demand model holds the largest market share as it provides flexibility, which allows people to use a private jet when needed.

By Range:



< 3,000 NM

3,000 – 5,000 NM > 5000 NM

3,000 – 5,000 NM accounts for the largest market share as these jets are suitable for traveling between continents or across larger countries.

By Point of Sale:



OEM Aftermarket

OEM represents the leading segment as it offers the advantage of acquiring a brand-new aircraft with the latest technology, design, and features.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Business Jet Market Trends:

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of health and safety considerations in air travel. Consequently, business jet manufacturers and operators are implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, air filtration systems, and other measures to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. These efforts are aimed at reassuring travelers and maintaining confidence in the business jet segment. Besides, there is a growing demand for larger cabin business jets, particularly ultra-long-range and large-cabin models offering spacious interiors, long-range capabilities, and enhanced amenities. High-net-worth individuals, corporations, and fractional ownership companies are investing in these aircraft to meet the needs of long-haul travel, international operations, and luxury experiences.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

