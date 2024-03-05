Kingdom Co-Chairs Ufm Gas Platform Conference, Discussing Future Of Energy In Mediterranean

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary-General Amani Azzam on Tuesday co-chaired the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Gas Platform Conference in Paris.

The OMEC-UfM Gas Platform is set to discuss the future of energy in the Mediterranean region and the roles and futures of natural gas, biogas, biomethane and the potential of hydrogen in the energy transition in the region, particularly in the context of climate change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Kingdom's participation in the conference reflects its commitment to international cooperation, and engagement in discussions on energy and gas issues, in addition to the importance of international energy cooperation in addressing global environmental and economic challenges, the ministry said.

In her opening remarks, Azzam said that the Mediterranean region is rich in natural gas resources, which form a crucial part of the energy strategies of the Eastern Mediterranean countries.

She also stressed that gas will remain one of the most important types of fuel in global energy markets for many years to come, but there is an urgent need to find innovative solutions to address environmental challenges resulting from the use of natural gas.

Azzam also shared Jordan's“success story” in sustainable energy and the integration of renewable energy, which currently contributes to 27 per cent of the total electrical energy generated in the Kingdom.

She outlined the ministry's initiatives to enhance energy transition through a comprehensive strategy aligned with global trends, particularly in the fields of renewable and green energy and hydrogen production. These initiatives aim to attract investment and stimulate economic growth, she added.

Azzam referred to Jordan's latest efforts and achievements, including signing a framework agreement and 12 memoranda of understanding with international companies to conduct feasibility studies for the production of green hydrogen.