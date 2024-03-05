Why Is Facebook, Instagram Down Globally? Meta Gives An Update While X Takes A Swipe At It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms experienced significant disruptions, unable to access their accounts and experiencing difficulties logging back in. Outage tracking website Downdetector registered tens of thousands of reports indicating service interruptions for Meta Platforms' social media giants. Even though Meta's engineers were trying to fix the outage, that did not stop Elon Musk's X from taking a jibe at Meta users.

Facebook bore the brunt of the outage with over 300,000 reported incidents, while Instagram faced more than 20,000 complaints. In addition to Facebook and Instagram, Meta's status dashboard revealed issues with the WhatsApp Business application programming interface (API). Approximately 200 outage reports were logged for WhatsApp on Downdetector.

The disruptions prompted requests for password changes from many users. Shortly after, similar issues were reported by YouTube users.

Users encountered error messages such as "Log in again; session expired; couldn't refresh feed" while attempting to use Facebook and Instagram apps. The disturbances commenced around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the problems in a post on X, stating, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

According to Meta's website, various commerce tools such as Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite are encountering significant disruptions. The site acknowledges the issue, stating, "We are aware of difficulties users are facing while logging into our platforms." It further assures that engineering teams are actively engaged in resolving the issue at the earliest opportunity.

The outage prompted a flurry of activity on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), with hundreds of users sharing their experiences and concerns regarding the Facebook and Instagram outage.