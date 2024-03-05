Jordan, EU Co-Chair Annual Ufm Gas Platform Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar 5 (Petra) -- Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary-General Amani Al-Azzam Tuesday co-chaired the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Gas Platform Conference which opened in Paris on Tuesday.The OMEC - UfM Gas Platform will tackle the future of energy in the Mediterranean region and the role and future of natural and biogas, biomethane, and the potential of hydrogen in the energy transition in the region in light of climate change.Jordan's participation in the conference reflects its commitment to international cooperation, participation in the discussion of energy and gas issues, and the importance of the energy and gas sector for the Kingdom, as international energy cooperation is vital to counter global environmental and economic challenges faced by participating countries, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.The countries of the Mediterranean region have large natural gas resources, which are the key pillar of the energy strategies of the Eastern Mediterranean countries, Al-Azzam said in opening remarks, stressing that gas will remain one of the most important types of fuel in global energy markets for many years to come, but there is an urgent need to find innovative solutions to address environmental challenges resulting from the use of natural gas.Al-Azzam spoke about Jordan's success story in sustainable energy and achieving integration of renewable energy, which currently contributes 27 percent of the total electrical energy generated in the Kingdom.She outlined the Ministry's measures to enhance energy transition through a comprehensive strategy in line with global trends, especially in the field of renewable and green energy and hydrogen production to attract investment and achieve economic growth.The Energy Ministry Secretary General pointed to Jordan's latest efforts and achievements, including signing a framework agreement and 12 memorandums of understanding with international companies to conduct feasibility studies for the production of green hydrogen, noting a focused global effort that energy transition requires to bring about major change in energy systems and consumption patterns.She emphasized the importance of this transition by exploring key opportunities and measures in the natural gas sector towards a smooth transition to clean energy with a combination of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency measures, technological advancement, and adopting supportive policies, as it is not possible during the transition journey to ignore current infrastructure and economic dependence on Natural gas.She pointed to sustainable alternatives for energy development in the region, mainly diversifying renewable energy options, such as biogas, biomethane and green hydrogen, calling on participating countries to focus increasingly on reducing carbon emissions and adopting environmentally friendly energy sources.Al-Azzam pinned high hopes on governments and industrial sectors to implement practices to reduce the carbon footprint and pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future for next generations.