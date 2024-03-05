Bucha Atrocities: Ukraine Presses Murder Charges Against Two Russian Servicemen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian military servicemen, who in March 2022 are believed to have executed a civilian in the town of Bucha near Kyiv have been charged with murder.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General , Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two servicemen with the Russian armed forces were charged

with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to the investigation, on March 19, 2022, around 17:00, two crewmen manning a self-propelled howitzer in the temporarily occupied town of Bucha spotted a local resident wearing civilian clothes with a white stripe on his sleeve.

Over 1600 people became victims of Russians in Kyiv region during two years of war - head of RMA

The man was a non-combatant who had on him no weapons or other means that could potentially justify the use of violence against him.

The Russians opened fire, using small arms, without any warning, instantly killing the civilian.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March, law enforcement pressed criminal charges against a Russian serviceman who during the temporary occupation of Hremiach in Chernihiv region in March 2022 illegally deprived a local resident of liberty, removing the man from the village toward the border with Russia.