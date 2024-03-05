Divyenndu Was Bigger Diva Than Nora On 'Madgaon Express' Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who is known for playing the role of Munna Bhaiyya in the superhit streaming series 'Mirzapur', was a total diva on the sets of his upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.

He was a bigger diva than Nora Fatehi, revealed Kunal Kemmu, who serves as the director of the film.

Kunal, who makes his directorial debut with the film, spoke to the media on the occasion of the film's trailer launch on Tuesday.

He recollected an incident from the shooting of an important scene as he said, "The hotel room scene that you see in the trailer, had Divyenndu acting all soft and delicate. We were rolling the cameras and suddenly during the middle of the scene Divyenndu said that was hurt."

"The moment he said this, all medicines, pain-relieving sprays were called in. But then, he said that he got a minor scratch from Pratik Gandhi's nail and said in jest, 'Isne mujhe maara, main ab scene nahi kar sakta , I'm hurt'. So yeah, he is very delicate."

Madgaon Express', produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to debut in theatres on March 22.