Awadhi Culture Gets Its Moment With Red FM's The Awadh Connection

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce the launch of their latest IP, The Awadh Connection, a marking of the Awadhi culture, music, and cuisine. The event is scheduled to occur on the 9th of March 2024, 12 pm onwards at the centrally located Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lawn.



Red FM's The Awadh Connection





As a brand committed to nurturing the culture of Indian regions; The Awadh Connection will be a testament to the centuries-old art and cultures of the city. The event will feature the various facets of the Awadhi talent in the likes of Kathak with a fusion of Saurav & Gaurav, Thumri by Srishti Mathur, Flutronics by Adnan, storytelling and musical performance by Shadaj, and Kathak by Shinjini (Grand daughter of kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj) . The cultural extravaganza will host an indoor and outdoor stage set amidst an experience zone offering culinary delights, selfie spots, shopping options, and much more.





Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM , said,“Red FM as a NAT local brand stands for inclusivity and diversity. We have devoted ourselves to preserving and promoting the heritage of Indian regions steeped in history via our unique initiatives. We are tremendously thrilled to be presenting The Awadh Connection, a mirror into the several artistic traditions housed by the city of Awadh. From the exquisite beauty of Kathak to the incredible notes of the flute, we have aimed to include a cross-section of performing arts that makes the region so full of old-school charm. We hope our audience will receive the latest IP with love and support.”





Join us for the celebration of the cultural heritage of the Awadhi culture like never before!





About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.