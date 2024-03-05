Bolsonaro And The Coup Claims

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In new developments in Brazil, some important revelations tie Jair Bolsonaro to a coup attempt on January 8, 2023.



Ex-commanders Freire Gomes and Carlos Baptista Júnior implicate the former president, shedding light on the investigation.



Their testimonies come after Bolsonaro's aide, Mauro Cid, admitted to a plot.



Gomes, labeled a witness for his cooperation, matches Brigadier Baptista Júnior's status. Meanwhile, silent and under investigation, Almir Garnier allegedly agreed to the coup.



The allegations reveal potential military involvement in political upheaval, highlighting a significant threat to democracy.



They suggest Bolsonaro sought military support to disrupt democratic processes.







On March 4, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused Bolsonaro of plotting a coup, hinting at possible arrest.



A February 25 pro-Bolsonaro rally showed strong support for him.



Under investigation, Bolsonaro denies coup involvement, arguing the absence of typical coup elements.



He refutes conspiracy claims, emphasizing no arms or military action.



Lula criticizes Bolsonaro for leaving the U.S. before the inauguration, accusing him of funding protestors to incite a military-backed return to power.



This, Lula suggests, was Bolsonaro's bid for a coup, relying on presumed military support.



The case underlines Brazil's political tension, stressing the need for clarity and accountability.



With over 20 interviews by the Federal Police, the investigation aims to unveil Bolsonaro's role and uphold democratic principles.

